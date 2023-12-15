Sources in Argentina: Barcelona in negotiations with River Plate for under-17 World Cup star

Barcelona have joined the race for one of the brightest talents in world football, as they compete with the Premier League and La Liga’s other two giants for the signature of Claudio Echeverri. The wide forward who operates for River Plate was the standout star for the Albiceleste during the under-17 World Cup, as they made a run to the semi-final before losing ot eventual winners Germany.

As per Radio de la Red in Argentina (via Sport), Barcelona have told River that they are willing to negotiate for him. Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to be leading the race for Echeverri, but Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Milan, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also vying for his signature. The Blaugrana will struggle to match the offers of others clubs, but have told River that they will pay €30m, more than his €25m release clause, in order to be able to pay in instalments rather than up front.

🚨 Barca's intention is to close an agreement with River Plate for Claudio Echeverri as soon as possible, and to bring the player in the summer of 2024. @sport pic.twitter.com/tQ48qod6oA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 15, 2023

Echeverri is likely to be on the move next summer, when he will be 18, with a deal probably done this winter. His current deal at River runs until December of 2024, thus El Millionario will want to secure a deal now, a year out from him being available on a free. What helps Barcelona is that Echeverri is a confessed Culer, and reportedly wants to play for the club.

Having just extended themselves to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, in a deal that could cost up to €61m, spending another €30m on top of that seems unlikely for Barcelona. While they do not have to register Echeverri for the first team until he is ready, which little money available even to address basic needs for the senior side, the competition has to be made the favourite for Echeverri.