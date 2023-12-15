Real Madrid will ask Luka Modric to reject January exit

Real Madrid have made their decision on the future of veteran star Luka Modric.

Modric was persuaded to continue his policy of signing one year contract extensions at the start of the 2023/24 season.

The Croatian international was assured of his ongoing place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans despite turning 38 in September.

Modric has dropped hints over his frustration at playing a minor role in recent weeks with Ancelotti attempting to manage the situation delicately.

Ancelotti’s talent for balancing star names and avoiding controversy has been tested by the situation, but Modric will not remain in Madrid beyond the end of the current campaign.

As per reports from Diario Sport, the club have already ruled out another extension, with Modric likely to be targeted again by Saudi Pro League clubs in January.

However, the crucial intervention will come from Ancelotti, who will speak directly to Modric to ask him to stay until the end of the campaign as the squad fight across multiple fronts.

Ancelotti is aiming to use his strong relationship with Modric to convince him to grant the club a few extra months in 2024.