Real Madrid set 2024 return date for Arda Guler

Real Madrid will continue to opt for caution on Arda Guler as he steps up his return from injury.

The Turkish international is yet to play for his new club after completing a whirlwind summer move to the Spanish capital from Fenerbahce.

After initially suffering a knee injury in Real Madrid’s preseason tour of the USA, Guler rejoined the squad in September, before another injury setback.

Los Blancos have expressed concern over the frequency of injuries for the 18-year-old at such an early stage of his career.

As per the latest reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid do not want to put additional physical or mental pressure on Guler, with Carlo Ancelotti happy to keep him on the sidelines until the start of 2024.

The expectation is that the extra time will allow his body to recover and let the teenager prepare for the intense focus of playing for Real Madrid.

He is provisionally pencilled in to feature in the Copa de Rey and the Spanish Supercopa in January as he continues a programme of personalised rehabilitation at Valdebebas.