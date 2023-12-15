Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi warned Neymar over leaving Barcelona for PSG

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi tried to convince Neymar Jr to reject a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar created a storm in European football when he opted to swap Catalonia for Paris as part of a world record transfer in 2017.

Despite playing a crucial role for Barcelona, as part of a fearsome attacking trio, Neymar accepted the opportunity to move on.

The Brazilian was criticised for his decision, amid rumours of frustration at being in Messi’s Camp Nou shadow, and the switch did not yield another Champions League title for him.

A 2023 switch to Saudi Arabia has only heightened the sense of Neymar’s career being that of a missed opportunity and Suarez claims he did what he could to keep him in Barcelona.

“We were very good friends, and we knew if we fulfilled our roles on the pitch, we would make Barcelona great”, as per an interview with Clank.

“If one of us did not play well, the other two would make the difference. It was a spectacular relationship.

“We told him it was a mistake to go to PSG. If Ney wanted to be the best, he had to stay by Leo’s side. But, he made his decision, and it left a void in the team.”

Suarez also offered an update on his own future in 2024, as he prepares to leave Gremio and potentially link up with Messi at Inter Miami, and the veteran striker confirmed a decision is imminent.