Getafe forced to look for new stadium for Rayo Vallecano clash after judge orders Coliseum closure

Getafe will not be welcomed into 2024 by their fans at the Coliseum. The disciplinary committee at the RFEF have had a one-match ban for Getafe playing there upheld after an appeal.

After violent clashes between fans at the Coliseum back in 2017, when Tenerife visited Madrid, they were sanctioned with a one-game stadium ban. Getafe had defended themselves, but this week the RFEF confirmed the punishment, as per Cadena Cope.

It means that Getafe will have to search for a new ground to play their first home game of 2024 in, when they host Rayo Vallecano on the second of January. The new venue will be a neutral ground, and while the Spanish capital is not short of stadia, they will have to arrange to rent an alternative in less than three weeks time.

Getafe’s final two games of the year are away from home against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. On the second, Atletico Madrid are away from home, and Real Madrid play at home the following day, while clearly they would be reluctant to play the game at Vallecas. With Leganes on their winter break, Butarque could be an option for Jose Bordalas’ side.