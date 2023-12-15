Diego Simeone claims Antoine Griezmann can play any position he needs to

Diego Simeone has no issues in rotating Antoine Griezmann’s starting position at Atletico Madrid.

The France international continues to be a crucial player for Simeone this season with 14 goals scored across La Liga and Champions League action.

Griezmann’s form has brought him to within touching distance of overtaking Luis Aragones’ club goal record of 173, with the 32-year-old attacker currently on 171 for Los Rojiblancos.

That is expected to change in the coming weeks and Griezmann could potentially set a new bench mark before the end of 2023.

However, despite the focus on his goal scoring, Griezmann has switched between positions this season, with Simeone often opting to deploy him in a deeper role, similar to the one he plays for Les Bleus.

His impact has not reduced, with creativity and impressive work rate in a midfield spot, and Simeone believes that flexibility underpins his overall importance to the squad.

“Depending on the opponent, he can play as a forward or a hybrid midfielder, because he’s an all-rounder”, as per reports from Marca.

“He can play as a forward, on the wing, or as a second striker.”

Griezmann has three games left to set a new record before the La Liga winter break this month with Atletico heading to Athletic Club this weekend.