Diego Alonso demands Sevilla reaction after Champions League exit

Sevilla head coach Diego Alonso insists his team needs to bounce back from their Champions League elimination.

The Andalucians headed into the final round of group games knowing they could still secure a Europa League play off spot from Group B.

However, despite the prospect of dropping down into a tournament they have won five times since 2014, a 2-1 defeat at Lens ended their European journey.

That means Sevilla will be solely focused on La Liga and Copa del Rey action in the months ahead with Alonso coming under pressure as a result.

The Uruguayan was drafted in to replace veteran Jose Luis Mendilibar in October, but results have continued to be poor, with no win in seven league matches.

The challenge is clear for Alonso and he needs his players to rally ahead of a crunch clash with Getafe this weekend.

“The blow of falling out of Europe was felt by us all. But, we have to get back up quickly, and start getting results to qualify for Europe next year”, as per reports from Marca.

“That’s our goal. Work hard and focus on what’s next, which is tomorrow’s game, and the chance to start building to be in Europe next season.”

Despite being just over two months in place at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, if Sevilla end 2023 in the bottom half of the table, Alonso could be sacked at the start of 2024.