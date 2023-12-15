David de Gea considering shock Premier League return in 2024

David de Gea is reportedly weighing up an offer to return to the Premier League in 2024.

The 33-year-old is still without a club, following his summer exit from Manchester United, and he can join a new team outside of the transfer window.

Following his departure from Old Trafford, De Gea has been targeted by offers from Turkey and La Liga side Real Betis.

Those moves did not materialise into a firm bid, alongside a rumoured rejection of a switch to the Saudi Pro League, as de Gea considers his next career move.

A reported link to Inter Miami is yet to develop and reports from the Daily Mail claim he will be targeted by Newcastle in January.

The Magpies want to bring in experienced cover for England international Nick Pope who is out until mid-April with a shoulder injury.

De Gea could join Eddie Howe’s side on a short term deal, until the end of the 2023/24 season, despite Newcastle already being eliminated from the Champions League and Carabao Cup.