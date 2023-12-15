Carlo Ancelotti set for Florentino Perez talks on Real Madrid future

Carlo Ancelotti is set for key contract talks with Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez before the end of 2023.

Ancelotti’s current deal in the Spanish capital expires at the end of the 2023/24 season with speculation growing over what his next move will be.

The veteran Italian coach has admitted to being flattered at being linked with the Brazil job and the South American giants have publicly confirmed their desire to bring him in.

However, Ancelotti and Perez remain close allies, and the club are open to extending his deal, if the situation is positive.

The indicators in Madrid are that Ancelotti wants to stay at the helm, based on his frequent statements of admiration for Los Blancos,

As per the latest update from Marca, Ancelotti is leaning towards staying in Madrid, with a meeting now pencilled into the diary.

After failing to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles in 2023, Perez wanted to assess Ancelotti’s position this season, but he is confident of the 64-year-old being the correct person to lead the team.