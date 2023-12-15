Barcelona ‘top choice’ for 17-year-old Swedish gem amid Manchester United, Inter, Milan interest

Barcelona’s pursuit of the top teenage talents in world football continues, and in the case of 17-year-old Swedish gem Lucas Bergvall, they have been given a boost.

It was reported recently that Bergvall was the subject of interest from Barcelona, and Relevo say that conversations have been ongoing with Djurgardens, his club, and his representatives for weeks. Already starting games in the Allsvenskan, Milan, Inter and Manchester United are all interested in him.

🚨 Barcelona really like Lucas Bergvall, the club has been speaking with Bergvall's entourage for weeks. Barca and Djurgarden are negotiating for the player but there is still no agreement between the clubs. But Bergvall is very attracted to the idea of playing for Barca one day… pic.twitter.com/ybO6M1A3Ni — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 15, 2023

Milan have made an offer for him, while Barcelona have not, but as per Matteo Moretto, the Blaugrana are his top choice. The precocious young talent is interested in the move, and attracted by the idea of playing for them.

This comes recently after it was reported that they are also speaking to River Plate about the potential incorporation of Claudio Echeverri. When Sporting Director Deco arrived in the position, one of the main targets was to be more aggressive in recruiting top young talents before they explode onto the senior scene. Time will tell if they are successful, but they certainly appear to be more aggressive in their approach.