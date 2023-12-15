Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez – ‘I don’t understand the environment or the noise here’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has asked the Barcelona-based media to unite behind him, amid a poor run of form. Defeat to Royal Antwerp made it four losses in nine matches for Barcelona, and their league position means that another bad result could put them three games back on Real Madrid.

After the Antwerp game, there were numerous reports that relations between Xavi and Sporting Director Deco were on the rocks, while there is growing frustration with the former midfielder at Barcelona’s inability to put solid performances together too. Xavi was unhappy that those in and around the club were not standing together in the face of adversity.

“This happened last year. What surprises me is that people are jumping ship at the first rough patch. It’s time to be united, and I don’t understand the ‘entorno’ [environment]. The media have to be united. It’s strange to me we are not Culers are not united.”

“Last year was worse. We worse off last season. The narrative that is being told is not the reality. We can win all four titles, we have played very good games and last year it was already achieved, two titles were won.”

Meanwhile he had a rather direct encounter with David Bernabeu of Sport, where he went head-to-head with the journalist.

“A month ago you told me that I was the [Sir Alex] Ferguson of Barca. You told me that. I’m going to go crazy. Now I’m on the street. What do we do? I don’t know where I am. The club needs stability.”

“All the projects of other teams, when there have been rough patches, stability. We need stability. We are a winning project, it has been demonstrated, we are the current champions of the League and Super Cup. We know that football has no memory. When I say that the project is under construction it is this, that there will be bumps and we will come out of them. But if at the first bump we enter a deep depression, it will not get going. If we tie or lose in Valencia, we continue with the project and stability is needed, stability in a post-Messi era, very complicated “.

Xavi, who played at Barcelona for nearly two decades, and has now been in charge of a manager for more than two years, said even he was confused by the reactions to their play. He was asked if could explain the media noise to an international audience, unfamiliar with the mechanics at Barcelona.

“Even me… I don’t understand it. Last year I understood the noise when they eliminated us, but I don’t understand it this year. We have passed first, we are in the race for the League, of course we need to improve, but we are in the race, we still have to play the Cup and the Super Cup. I don’t understand anything. Maybe it’s me, but it’s The moment to have unity, to believe in the project. We need stability, but it is very difficult in this club. It’s the most difficult club in the world because of its environment.”

While Xavi is correct that they are still in the race for four competitions, the performances from his side, which with notable exceptions have been poor regardless of opposition. One of the things that made Xavi most valuable as an appointment was his ability to handle the ‘entorno’, and understand how the club works. If his ability to do so is waning, it could be a fatal blow to his ambitions with the club.