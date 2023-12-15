Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez confirms interest in 17-year-old starlet

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that they are tracking 17-year-old Argentine talent Claudio Echeverri. The River Plate starlet is the subject of interest from an array of Europe’s top clubs, and is likely to move in either the January transfer window, or in the summer, as his contract expires in December of 2024.

Amongst the many top clubs that have been linked to Echeverri, are La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. The attacking playmaker caught the attention of top scouts during the under-17 World Cup, where his three goals were key in Argentina making the semi-finals.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Barcelona were in talks with River over a deal that could exceed €25m for Echeverri. In his pre-match press conference before facing Valencia, Xavi was asked both about the potential to see Luis Suarez reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and whether he was aware of Echeverri.

“It’s not official about Luis going to Miami, right? They are great friends and they will be excited about getting together again. A lot of ex-Barca players, they’ll make a great team.”

“Echeverri is a talent, beyond the three goals against Brazil he is a differential footballer but this is down to the scouting department, and they are on it.”