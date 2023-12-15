Athletic Club missing key midfielder for major clash with Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone without two

Atletico Madrid know that they could put themselves within two points of the top of the table if they win their remaining three games before the Christmas break, and arguably their toughest are Athletic Club. When they travel to San Mames though, they will find Ernesto Valverde without one of his central pieces.

Diego Simeone is missing Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios for their trip to Bilbao, both of whom won’t be back until 2024. Otherwise Atletico come into the match in good shape, both in terms of fitness, and form. Excepting their defeat to Barcelona, Los Rojiblancos have won five of their last six, scoring 17 goals in the process.

As per MD, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta will miss that match through injury, after coming off with a muscle problem against Granada on Monday. With Dani Garcia and Mikel Vesga also missing, it looks as if veteran Ander Herrera will pair with youngster Benat Prados in midfield. There is a chance Vesga could return, but it will be gameday decision. Los Leones are also without Yeray Alvarez and Adu Ares through injury currently.

Athletic are unbeaten at home since the opening day of the season against Real Madrid, recording five wins and two draws in that time. They are also level on points with Basque rivals Real Sociedad in sixth, just five points behind Atleti. Whichever team comes away with a result will be feeling confident that they are on track for their objectives going into their final games of 2023.