Anna Lewandowska drops clues for future path of struggling Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona’s star striker Robert Lewandowski is not enjoying this season as much as the last one, with the Blaugrana under heavy pressure. While he is not the only one underperforming, the fact he is one of the faces of the side and has just three goals since September is weighing both individually and collectively. With Lewandowski now 35, there has been open speculation as to whether he should be dropped, and ultimately moved on at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are reportedly losing patience with Lewandowski, but if they had hoped that they could secure an exit for the Polish forward in the summer, they might have to think again. Sport note that Lewandowski rejected a €150m contract from Saudi Arabia in the summer, and he has another year on his deal too, with an option for a fourth.

His partner Anna Lewandowska has told Onet that she and their family are well settled in Barcelona, and are enjoying life more.

“For several months I have been working on opening a gym and a dance school in Barcelona, ​​where I have also been organizing sports championships. Although I continue directing companies in Poland, now I go less often. I have to plan my professional commitments so that they do not interfere with my family life, because my daughter Klara goes to school.”

“When we lived in Munich, I was completely absorbed in work. I was getting into a kind of whirlwind and sometimes I wondered why did I do that? Robert also asked me that question. After moving to Barcelona I changed my way of seeing life. I began to value it more and enjoy it to the fullest. The Catalans have taught me that there is only one life and that it is worth enjoying it.”

The Lewandowski family appear to be settled in Barcelona now, and if were up to Lewandowska, it does not sound like they would be moving any time soon.

“Now I try to be more spontaneous and enjoy the little moments. You could say that Catalonia is my place and I hope that we settle here and stay for a long time, because our daily life here is completely different from that of Warsaw or Munich. We live near the beach and spend a lot of time there.”

Lewandowski has spoken about his love of the city and commitment to the club in the past too, but there is little doubt that there is a thickening fog over Montjuic at the moment. If Lewandowski cannot find his scoring touch again, it could be a difficult summer for all involved.