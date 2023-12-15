Andriy Lunin form could have major impact on Kepa Arrizabalaga future at Real Madrid

For a long period of time, it was a given that Andriy Lunin was not long for Real Madrid. The Ukrainian only played in case of injury, with Carlo Ancelotti asking the club to get him a more veteran back-up to Thibaut Courtois. Yet his recent good performances have changed opinion on him, with Ancelotti keeping him in ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga for two of the last three games.

Lunin has a deal until 2025, and it had been expected that Real Madrid would try to sell him on next summer. Ancelotti finally did get a replacement for Lunin in Kepa, after Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Kepa, on loan from Chelsea, has publicly stated that he wants to remain at the club next season.

Diario AS claim that Lunin’s recent form could earn him the right to stay, although they do not rule out his sale at a higher price, and either way, it could earn him a new contract. Lunin himself had intended on leaving, but his shift in fortune could provoke a shift in his mindset too. The future of Courtois’ back-up position is now an open debate.

This weekend Real Madrid face Villarreal, and with Kepa returning to the line-up for their dead rubber against Union Berlin, whomever Ancelotti selects will be a clear message of intent. Los Blancos have been prudent in the transfer market in recent years, and with both demonstrating that they are capable alternatives, cost could factor into it. Real Madrid would have to pay a transfer fee for Kepa, and in that facet, Lunin has the advantage.