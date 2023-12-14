Villarreal will try to sign Arsenal star in January

It has been a difficult season so far for Villarreal, but things are on the up under new manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, who returned to the club in November having previously been head coach from 2013 to 2016.

The Yellow Submarine have lost just one of their seven matches under Marcelino (3-0 vs Real Sociedad), and they managed to top their Europa League group after a thrilling victory over Rennes on Thursday. With this in mind, a successful winter transfer window could elevate the club even further over the coming months.

Villarreal are expected to sign a new centre-back in January, especially with Matteo Gabbia set for a return to parent club AC Milan. To go along with this, ESPN (via Diario AS) say that the Groguets are also keen on picking up Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares.

Cedric has played just three times this season for the Premier League giants, and he is firmly out of favour. He is expected to leave as a free agent next summer, but Villarreal want to bring him in for the second half of the campaign.

Cedric would provide good experience for Villarreal, and it would also be some much-needed depth. Now, it remains to be seen whether this reported interest develops into an offer come January.