Sergio Ramos takes shot at Sevilla teammate for lack of commitment – ‘We have a clear conscience’

Sevilla are not short of problems, but the latest reports coming out of the Andalusian capital signal that they have another. Joan Jordan was one of the leaders of Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, but since the Basque’s departure, has more or less been forgotten about by Jorge Sampaoli, Jose Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso in succession.

In particular, it was surprising that Mendilibar did not get the best out of Jordan, having been the one to first inspire his breakout season at Eibar. The two fell out though, with Mendilibar demanding the Eibar version of Jordan, and subsequently trusting others. As Marca note, he was one of the midfielders that brought intensity to the side under Lopetegui, and was on his way to becoming one of the captains.

Yet Sevilla are not happy with his attitude now. They say that Jordan missed their clash in the Champions League at Lens due to a bruise on his calf, despite not playing a minute in their previous three games. It was a problem he noticed in the training session after they were beaten by Real Mallorca.

Los Nervionenses do not feel he is perhaps willing to sacrifice himself for the cause, and Sergio Ramos made public comments to that effect after the match against Lens, the Madrid daily claiming that tehy were directed at Jordan.

“Coming here with 15 players, eight of them academy players, and show face while everything is on the line is not easy at all. It is something to be proud of those of us who have come to show our faces here. We have a clear conscience for having left our nuts on the pitch.”

While Jordan recovers from his bruise, Ramos has been playing every minute since returning early from his calf injury, while Djibril Sow is dealing with pain in his Achilles’ tendon, which coul require surgery, but is battling through it.

The report goes on to say that Sevilla are keen to get rid of Jordan in January, but with relations between the two poor, and three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, finding an exit for the 29-year-old could even cost them money. It is yet another case of Sevilla having money tied up in a veteran that they will be unable to recoup much for.

No player should be expected to risk injury, given their careers are short and ephemeral. Yet if Jordan’s lack of commitment is causing frustration in the dressing room, then it is another case of conflict at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.