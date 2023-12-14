Real Madrid star has option to re-unite with former teammate in Saudi Arabia next summer

David Alaba has had a difficult season at Real Madrid. He has been singled out for numerous mistakes, which have cost Carlo Ancelotti’s side at times. The latest came on Tuesday as his error allowed Union Berlin to take the lead in their Champions League clash.

Fortunately, Alaba’s error did not cost Real Madrid as they ran out 3-2 winners in Berlin, but they haven’t been so lucky on previous occasions. Notably, the Austrian has been blamed for goals conceded against Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, games in which Los Blancos went on to drop points.

Concern is growing within Real Madrid regarding Alaba’s performances, although with Eder Militao still out injured, he is unlikely to be dropped going forward. However, it could be his final season in the Spanish capital, with Relevo reporting that he has an offer on the table from Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, who tried to sign Alaba during the summer.

At this stage, Alaba has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, but if his disappointing performances continue, he could end up being pushed out of the door in 2024. It remains to be seen if that is the case.