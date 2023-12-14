Real Madrid players “partied until 6am” following Champions League victory over Union Berlin

Real Madrid concluded their 2023-24 Champions League group stage campaign in fine style on Tuesday, as they secured a 3-2 comeback victory over Union Berlin. Dani Ceballos’ late strike ensured the victory for Los Blancos, one that meant that they went six for six in the group stages.

With it being a momentous occasion, the Real Madrid squad decided to blow off some steam. They already that the following day off, so as Bild (via MD) reported, they went to a Berlin nightclub to celebrate their victory, and their flawless Champions League campaign so far.

The report from Germany states that some members of the Real Madrid squad, who were not named, were at the Kitty Cheng Bar in Berlin until 6am on Wednesday morning, which is certainly dedication!

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid deserved to celebrate after their group stage exploits. It is only the third time in their history that they have got a 100% record there, so it certainly cause for celebration.