Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos hints at return to Germany team ahead of Euro 2024

Representing your country is a unique experience, but doing so at a major tournament in your home country? It’s the stuff of dreams, and just maybe, the stuff of Toni Kroos’ dreams.

The Real Madrid metronome retired from international duty after an inglorious exit with Germany from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with die Mannschaft crashing out in the group stage. Having already won the World Cup in 2014, Kroos decided his cycle was up.

However recently Antonio Rudiger revealed that he asks Kroos to come back to the German national team ‘every day’. Following their Champions League trip to Berlin to face Union, Kroos told DAZN (via Diario AS) that he could not reveal his response to his compatriot.

“I had to think about it for a long time, it caught me off guard because I hadn’t thought about it myself, but he did.”

“That made me think about it and give him an answer that I can’t give you today,” Kroos remarked with a wide grin.

The 33-year-old would certainly walk back into the squad, but woul perhaps have competition for his ideal role from the likes of Joshua Kimmich or even Ilkay Gundogan. However if Julian Nagelsmann were interested in his return, it would be a seductive prospect for any footballer, although Kroos has little problem playing with the media too.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images