Real Madrid handed major boost as key player returns from injury, could play against Villarreal

Real Madrid are in the midst of an injury crisis, a situation they have been in for the last few weeks. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel, with players beginning to make their returns.

Kepa Arrizabalaga returned against Union Berlin on Tuesday, while Dani Carvajal could be back before Real Madrid’s final match before the winter break, which is against Alaves next Thursday. Even better news is that Aurelien Tchouameni is set to return to the matchday squad for Sunday’s match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tchouameni has been out of action since suffering a foot injury during El Clasico, but Diario AS say that he is “almost ready” to return. He trained with the group on Thursday, and the expectation is that he could be on the bench against Villarreal, although he may not be rushed back on to the pitch.

Real Madrid have coped well during this injury crisis, and with several key players now returning, they should reach another level going forward, which will be a danger to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Girona and the rest of La Liga.