Real Madrid attack Barcelona on the Negreira case – “There are indications of sporting corruption”

Currently, the infamous Negreira case, which centres on Barcelona’s alleged relationship with Enriquez Negreira (former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees), is still ongoing. The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has charged the Catalan clubs on the matter, on charges including bribery and sporting corruption.

Real Madrid intend to appear as an injury party during proceedings, a decision that has infuriated Barcelona. This has caused relations between the two clubs to sour, but Los Blancos have no intention of withdrawing from matters.

As Libertad Digital (via Marca) have reported, Real Madrid have sent a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office outlining their chance on the situation, and they did not hold back.

“There are indications of sports corruption of an unusual gravity and scope.

“It cannot be defended that the cause is based on ‘lucubrations and hypotheses not based on objective data’, nor on ‘imprecise and vaporous’ elements. Nor can it be said that any ‘specific data’ points to the fact that Barcelona has engaged in refereeing corruption, whether traditional or systemic, which could be considered offended or affected by Real Madrid as a participant in La Liga. On the contrary, the evidence that is being handled today is overwhelming and prevents us from relying on an alleged insufficiency of evidence on which to allege that no club was harmed by the facts denounced.

“Real Madrid is just as offended and its active legitimacy to exercise the private accusation is just as unquestionable. None of the appeals offers any factual or legal reason that justifies why, in the opinion of those investigated, whoever organizes or manages a competition should be considered aggrieved and, however, the clubs participating in it, which even more directly would have been harmed by its possible criminal alteration, should not.

“The appearance of Real Madrid (as an injured party) does not jeopardise the right of those under investigation to a process without undue delay, nor does it open the door for a massive appearance in the case of football clubs to make it procedurally unmanageable. It is not appropriate to group private accusations under the same representation and defence.”

Barcelona have maintained their innocence throughout proceedings, and they are prepared to fight this when given the chance. For now, the matter rolls on.