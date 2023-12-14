Jude Bellingham wants to emulate trait possessed by ‘Zidane, Beckham or Gerrard, they have that in common’

If Jude Bellingham wanted to endear himself to Real Madrid fans, citing Zinedine Zidane as his favourite player was a surefire way of starting off on the right foot. Taking on his number 5 shirt, Bellingham has certainly surpassed the Frenchman’s start at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has told Adidas that he wants to ‘preserve the legacy of his number’.

Bellingham has started off at Real Madrid in astonishing fashion, scoring 16 goals in his first 18 games, and providing four assists. He has said he wants to follow in the footsteps of other leading players who have been represented by the same brand.

“I hope there are many great moments ahead, continuing the legacy of this boot, of this brand, and trying to inspire the next generation that comes after me. Zidane, Beckham or Gerrard did it before and now it is my responsibility and pride and I hope to enjoy it,”

“It’s a question of mentality, these players have in common their ability to perform in the best scenarios, in the big games, and that is how you are judged in football.”

That form meant that he was the clear choice for the Golden Boy award. Marca carried his words.

“Winning trophies like the Golden Boy has come naturally, I had been second twice and the truth is that I didn’t like it. You take it personally when you don’t win. For me, it was about keeping pushing, keeping trying, and in the end I got it, I’m still learning, developing and trying to be better every day and overcome my limits.”

While he is not yet halfway through his first season, it is hard to see where to place the limit on his potential, or indeed current ability. Thus far there is no challenge he hasn’t risen to.