Jude Bellingham backed to take on key responsibility at Real Madrid

Especially considering their injury problems, Real Madrid have had a good season so far. They are only a couple of points behind Girona in the La Liga table, and safely made it through to the Champions League knockout stages after winning all six of their group matches.

However, one aspect that Carlo Ancelotti’s side have spectacularly failed at is penalty kicks. Having been awarded three so far this season, they have missed all three (Rodrygo vs Celta Vigo, Joselu Mato vs Osasuna and Luka Modric vs Union Berlin). This is sure to be a worry for Ancelotti and his staff.

The responsibility of taking penalties could fall on another playing after these failed efforts, and Diario AS say that Real Madrid supporters are backing Jude Bellingham to be the club’s new spot-kick taker. The 20-year-old has scored a remarkable 16 goals this season, which is even more impressive considering none have been from 12 yards.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid’s next penalty taker is. Bellingham is sure to be in with a shout, and it would allow him to increase his goal tally even further going forward.