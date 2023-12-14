Impressive Atletico Madrid star being watched by Brazil officials ahead of possible call-up

Atletico Madrid could have feared losing Yannick Carrasco when he left the club to join Al-Shabab, but Samuel Lino has taken over the mantle at left wing-back in fine style this season. The 23-year-old has been outstanding in recent weeks, and that form continued on Wednesday as he produced a man of the match performance against Lazio in the Champions League.

The Colchonero faithful have been absolutely delighted with Lino’s contribution this season, as will Diego Simeone and his coaching staff. The sky certainly looks to be the limit for Lino, although that could also be involvement in the Brazil setup.

The Copa America takes place next summer, and Brazil are sure to be one of the favourites for the tournament. Lino could have the chance to take part, as Relevo have reported that officials from the Brazilian Football Federation are keeping tabs on his performances at Atleti.

It would be a well-deserved reward for Lino if he earns a Brazil call-up. However, he will know that he cannot rest on his laurels, and he must continue to perform for Atletico Madrid if he is to be included next summer.