David Silva to make Mestalla return for Valencia’s showdown clash with Barcelona

During the summer, David Silva was forced into premature retirement after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during pre-season training with Real Sociedad. It was a disappointing end to an incredible career for the 37-year-old.

Silva has been continuing his recovery from the injury in Donostia-San Sebastian, where he has lived since returning to Spanish football in 2020. He made his name at Valencia, where he played from 2004-2010 before moving on to Manchester City, after he had helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup.

On Saturday, Silva will return to Valencia for the first time since his career-ending injury. As per MD, he will kick-off the match against Barcelona, before which he will also be paid tribute to by the Mestalla faithful.

Silva has an excellent relationship with the Valencia supporters, and they are sure to give him an excellent reception at the weekend. It will be richly deserved too, given the career he had at Los Che.