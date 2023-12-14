Celta Vigo have price tag in mind for Jorgen Strand Larsen

Celta Vigo are in desperate straits this season, as they continue to try and slog their way out of the relegation zone. Rafael Benitez’s side in theory have a team to navigate their way out of trouble, but if they do, they may lose their top forward next summer.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has 5 goals in his 16 games so far, and his on track to hit double figures. While he is still unreliable in front of goal, his work at the box has been highly valued by the three managers he has had in Vigo.

Que nadie se sorprenda si salen rumores sobre Larsen 🤷🏻‍♂️ — CeltaNoticias (@CeltaNoticias10) November 20, 2023

Celta are content with him, and Strand Larsen is happy in Galicia too, but Relevo say that he may be the first out of the door next summer. Neither side are looking for an exit, but as one of the few players to have retained or even increased their value in the past year, the consistent interest in Germany and England make him perhaps the easiest option for a sale. If Celta receive an offer that suits all parties, and is in excess pf the €12.4m they paid for him, they will see themselves as forced to accept it.

In theory at least, they have a goalscorer already in to replace Strand Larsen. Anastasios Douvikas arrived from Utrecht this summer for €12, and while the Greek forward is yet to become a regular in the team, he has scored four goals in 460 minutes.