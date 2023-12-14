Can Spain go all the way in the Euros 2024?

Boasting seven wins, one loss, and an awe-inspiring 25 goals with a mere five goals conceded, the Spanish national football team dominated their Euro 2024 qualifiers en route to advancing to the competition’s group stage outing that begins on June 14, 2024, in Germany.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Spain 8 7 0 1 25 5 20 21 Scotland 8 5 2 1 17 8 9 17 Norway 8 3 2 3 14 12 2 11 Georgia 8 2 2 4 12 18 -6 8 Cyprus 8 0 0 8 3 28 -25 0

Behind such a dominant qualification process for Spain’s starting XI, it posed the question; ‘Can La Roja go all the way and win the Euro 2024 to end a 13-year drought in which they’ve failed to lift the Euros trophy?’

Join us as we dive deeper into Spain’s Euro 2024 group stage journey, their Euro history, expectations in the “group of death”, and more.

Qualifying for the Euro 2024

During qualifying, Spain was unexpectedly engaged in combat with Scotland for first place in Group A. Following a loss in Glasgow early in the year, De la Fuente’s squad was forced to mount a comeback in the second half of 2023. Interestingly, since the World Cup, that is the sole game they have been unable to win – a stretch of success which also includes lifting the UEFA Nations League this year.

Ultimately, they advanced behind seven consecutive victories, surpassing and beating Scotland in the reverse fixture, who finished second in the division. At the same time, Norway, led by Erling Haaland, were eliminated entirely.

Spain at the Euros: A quick history lesson

Spain have triumphed in two European Championships during the course of its international tenure: in 2008 and 2012.

Italy has also achieved two victories, while Germany and France have each accumulated three. However, Spain has the esteemed distinction of being the sole national team to defend a European crown successfully.

La Roja achieved a double victory before and after their first World Cup triumph. They secured the 2010 FIFA trophy in South Africa by defeating the Netherlands in the final, with Andres Iniesta’s decisive goal in extra time.

Spain’s consecutive victories in three major tournaments solidified their position as one of the most exceptional national teams in history, placing them on par with legendary Brazilian squads on the grand stage.

Fernando Torres’ goal secured a victory over Germany in the 2008 final, whereas the 2012 final showcased Spain’s exceptional performance, as they convincingly defeated Italy with a score of 4-0.

And on that note, a familiar foe in Italy returns in 2024.

Spain and the Euro 2024 ‘Group of Death’

The EURO 2024 group stage draw occurred at the beginning of December, showcasing the customary grandeur and extravagance that UEFA is known for. Pedro Pinto, a highly skilled host fluent in many languages, confidently posed for the cameras as he guided a group of esteemed European figures through the arduous task of randomly selecting teams for the upcoming matches in Germany next summer.

Due to intriguing qualification results , there are a few exceptional groupings. However, considering that the top four third-place teams advance to the knockout stages, the significance of the ‘Group of Death’ label is somewhat diminished.

Italy secured its place in the tournament by placing second in its group on the last qualification day. As a result, they were placed in Pot 4 during the draw, which led to the formation of a thrilling Group B. This group contains Spain, Croatia – who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup – and an unfortunate Albanian unit.

Euro 2024 Group B:

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Assessing Spain’s Euro 2024 chance of victory alongside the betting odds

Following the evaluation of UK betting site comparisons with Gambling.com , Spain is expected to be a strong contender for victory in Euro 2024, which may surprise some.

Although the roster has promising players like Pedri and Lamine Yamal, there is a noticeable lack of experience among the team. With the exception of Rodri, it is challenging to identify any player who could contend for a position in the bookmakers’ top three teams (England, France, & Germany).

Alvaro Morata holds the highest level of experience among the players in the Spain team, having accumulated 68 international appearances. However, doubts have arisen over Luis de la Fuente’s management skills and abilities. The lack of experience is seen in the heavy dependence on Ferran Torres, considered the key player in Spain’s offensive strategy, while facing difficulties securing a starting position at Barcelona.

Despite this, Spain’s fourth-best ranking to win it all exists for a reason. Not only did they lift the Nations League trophy with final and semi-final victories over Croatia and Italy, respectively – two teams pitted in their Euro 2024 group – but they’ve also lost just one game in all competitions since 2021.

Can Spain go all the way in the Euros 2024? …Certainly!

Critical assessment of squad depth and managerial positions aside, the proof is in the pudding, and this nation has been consistently successful since bowing out of the World Cup in September 2021.

A New Chapter for La Roja

Spain is the dominant force with arguably the most challenging route to success. Spain will encounter the most challenging Group of Death against Croatia, followed by a match against the current European champions, and then conclude with a quite probable victory over Albania. However, there are no certainties in the game of football.

Luis de la Fuente has taken command of La Roja, marking the beginning of a new era. Luis Enrique departed from his position following Spain’s elimination in the round of 16 against Morocco during the previous year’s World Cup. Since EURO 2020, the squad has had a significant influx of young players, resulting in a team that deviates from the typically well-rounded composition we associate with Spain.

Rodri is likely the most exceptional player on De la Fuente’s team. Can Spain secure another European title with a defensive midfielder as their primary source of danger? Pundits have little faith. However, the bookmakers have assigned the Spanish team chances of 9/1, ranking them as the fourth most likely to win. This places them behind England, France, and Germany, who are given odds of 5/1 to emerge as the champions on July 14 in Berlin.

Who will win Euro 2024?

Probabilities implied by the latest bookmakers odds.