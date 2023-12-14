Bayern Munich disappointed with Real Madrid target as summer 2024 move edges closer

At this stage, Real Madrid’s primary transfer target ahead of next summer is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old is seen as being the player to hold down the left-back position as Los Blancos for many years to come, and he could be available for transfer in 2024.

Davies’ contract at Bayern expires in 2025, and if he fails to extend his deal ahead of next summer, the expectation is that he will be put on the transfer list. At this stage, an agreement is far apart as the German champions are unwilling to match Davies’ wage demands.

On top of this, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg (via MD) has reported that Bayern are also unhappy with Davies’ recent performances.

“Christoph Freund is leading the negotiations and Davies is demanding between €10 million and €13 million for a new contract. Bayern don’t want to pay him that money at the moment.

“Internally, they are not entirely satisfied with Davies’ performances over the past few weeks and months, or with his future development. Davies has to improve if he wants to get the money he is currently demanding.”

There looks to be a fracture between Bayern and Davies’ environment at the moment, and the situation looks to be playing right into Real Madrid’s hands. It remains to be seen whether it stays the same in the lead-up to next summer.

