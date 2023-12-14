Barcelona President Joan Laporta rallies the troops after disappointing run – “Together we can achieve it”

It has been a very disappointing few weeks for Barcelona. Following Wednesday’s disappointing defeat to Royal Antwerp, they have lost back-to-back matches, and also four of their last nine. The performances during this period have also been very under-par, aside from the win against Atletico Madrid.

It is certainly a disheartening time for the club, but President Joan Laporta has been keen to lift spirits ahead of the final two matches of the season (vs Valencia and Almeria). Speaking at the club’s annual Christmas celebrations, Laporta rallied the troops ahead of the final fixtures of 2023.

“Despite the sporting disappointments that are also part of the world of sports, we will never give up as long as day after day we feel proud to represent the best club in the world.

“We will go out to compete in the four competitions: (Spanish) Super Cup, Copa del Rey, La Liga and the Champions League. I ask you to support, today more than ever, and more than ever these days, our players and our coach to accompany them along the way of victory. Together we can achieve it.”

🚨 President Laporta: "Despite the sporting disappointments that are also part of the world of sports, we will never give up as long as day after day we feel proud to represent the best club in the world." @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/LTc81luXJ9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 14, 2023

Barcelona need to end 2023 with two victories – anything less will be seen as a failure. Furthermore, Xavi’s side will need to produce strong performances against Valencia and Almeria, as these have been lacking in recent weeks.