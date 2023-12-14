Barcelona President Joan Laporta bans board from talking about manager Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is facing his heaviest spell of pressure since he took over the job, with a lack of inspiration on the pitch now being followed by poor results. The Blaugrana have lost four of their last nine games, and against Royal Antwerp on Wednesday, alarm bells were ringing at the performance from the side.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is well aware of mounting pressure. As per Sport, he recently warned the rest of his board that they should not speak in public about Xavi, worrying that it may only serve to escalate the situation. Laporta is keen to present a united front, and does not want leaks to the press.

Yet thus far he has been unsuccessful. Recent reports signal that many of the leaks coming out about Xavi and discontent within the club come from the board. Meanwhile Sporting Director Deco was the one who escalated matters on Wednesday night just before the game, as the two contradicted each other over squad selection.