Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will no longer utilise star player out of position

The pressure is building on Xavi Hernandez, following back-to-back defeats for Barcelona against Girona and Royal Antwerp. They limped into the knockout stages of the Champions League following Wednesday’s result, and are currently seven points adrift from the top of the La Liga table.

Internally, things haven’t been able great either, with one problem that Xavi has had being Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender, who has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich, has spoken out about his annoyance at playing as a right-back, a position he has lined up in on multiple occasions this season.

However, this will no longer be the case, as Sport have reported that Araujo will only play as a centre-back from now on. The 24-year-old is seen as the best defender at the club, and with him playing centrally, it gives Barcelona the best chance of rectifying their defensive woes.

It means that Jules Kounde is more likely to be played on the right going forward. Equally, Xavi may opt to play Joao Cancelo there, with Alejandro Balde being re-instated to the Barcelona line-up.