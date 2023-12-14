Barcelona losing patience with star striker Robert Lewandowski – one of 6 players singled out

Barcelona are going through a rough patch of form currently, with just four wins from their last nine games, and while externally the fingers of blame are for the most part swinging for manager Xavi Hernandez, within the camp the players themselves are also on the end of frustration.

In particular, Robert Lewandowski. The Polish star, 35, has been out of form for some time, and while he is still their top scorer, has just three goals since September. Sport say he is one of six players that need to show more, but Onda Cero also say that the club are unhappy with his performances, feeling that his inability to put away chances is robbing the side of results and confidence.

He is not the only one singled out by the Catalan paper though, with Joao Felix, Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde all coming in for criticism. Oriol Romeu has been a lightning rod for it, and while they note that he deserves it, they also highlight that his mistakes against Royal Antwerp were not customary for him over the last decade of his career.

The doubts over Lewandowski are particularly significant though, given that not so long ago there were rumours about Barcelona potentially open to selling him in the summer. He has another year left on his deal at Barcelona with an increasing salary, and an option for another, at which point he would be 37. If his efforts do not improve, he could find himself at the centre of a campaign to force him out of the club.