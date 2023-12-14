Atletico Madrid star suffered broken hand following confrontation with Joao Felix in Barcelona defeat

Atletico Madrid were massively frustrated by their 1-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier this month, but perhaps no one was as furious during that match than Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguayan defender started at Montjuic, but was withdrawn at half time after collecting a yellow card during the opening 45 minutes.

During his time on the pitch, Gimenez clashed with Joao Felix, who is on loan at Barcelona from Atleti. He was furious with his ex-teammate, and in an effort to avoid being reduced to 10 men, Diego Simeone hauled Gimenez off at half time.

Collectively furious at Felix and at his substitution, Gimenez pushed a wall, which caused him to break his hand, as per Javi Gomez. He underwent emergency surgery last week, and during Atleti’s victory over Lazio on Wednesday, he was seen sporting a bright red bandage on his hand.

🚨🚨| Josema Giménez played with a bandage on his hand yesterday because during the Barça – Atlético Madrid match, following his substitution by Simeone and an argument with João Félix, he punched a wall in anger, resulting in emergency surgery. [@JaviGomezCh] pic.twitter.com/4GhXiUuMFv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 14, 2023

There’s no doubt that Felix got under the skin of his former Atletico Madrid teammates, and Gimenez certainly took it the hardest. The fortunate thing for him is that his injury does not appear to be serious, given that he was able to play against Lazio.