AC Milan loanee knocked unconscious in sickening clash during Villarreal’s victory over Stade Rennais

Villarreal had to work very hard for 105 minutes against Rennes on Thursday, as they picked up an excellent 3-2 victory – a result that sees them progress right into the last 16 of the Europa League after topping their group.

The Yellow Submarine had to see out the final 10 minutes of the match with 10 men. Having already used all five substitutes, Matteo Gabbia was forced off in stoppage time after a sickening clash with Villarreal teammate Raul Albiol.

📌 Matteo #Gabbia sta facendo esperienza in Spagna. Tornerà, ma non è dato sapere in quanti pezzi. #Milan pic.twitter.com/ADe6FW3iC7 — Dr. Tuitter (@DrTuitter) December 14, 2023

Gabbia was knocked unconscious during the collision, but came around before being stretchered off in the dying stages of the match. As per concussion protocols, he will almost certainly be out until after the winter break, as a 10-day period of absence would see him miss matches against Real Madrid and Celta Vigo.

It could mean that Gabbia has played his last match for Villarreal. Recent reports have suggested that he will be re-called by AC Milan in January, with the Yellow Submarine likely to sign a replacement in the next few weeks.