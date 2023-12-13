Xavi Hernandez “worried” about current situation at Barcelona following Royal Antwerp defeat

Barcelona ended their Champions League group stage campaign in very disappointing fashion, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Royal Antwerp on Wednesday – it was the Belgian side’s first points in the competition after five straight defeats.

It was a very poor performance from the Catalans, and it will undoubtedly pile the pressure on head coach Xavi Hernandez, who was already under increased scrutiny after the defeat to Girona last weekend. He gave his thoughts on the match, as per Marca.

“The feeling is not good. We’ve had misfortune, from a 2-2 draw. We could have gotten more. We’re on a rough patch.

“I’m worried, it’s normal. The team is not comfortable. We’re on a bad run, we’ve had two negative results. We have to be critical of ourselves. We have to improve. The opposing team generates chances, but it’s hard for us to do so. We have to improve and know that we are not on a good run.”

Xavi also spoke on Oriol Romeu, who was at fault for Antwerp’s first two goals.

“Romeu must be given confidence and be encouraged.”

Barcelona must bounce back at the weekend, where they will be taking on Valencia at the Mestalla, in what will be another very difficult test for Xavi and his players.