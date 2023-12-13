Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona level against Royal Antwerp as Ferran Torres finishes off quick counter-attack

Barcelona are hoping to end their Champions League group stages on a high, having already all-but secured top spot in Group H. They feel behind after just two minutes, but they have now got back on level terms inside the first half.

It was Arthur Vermeeren, who has been linked with Barcelona over the last few months, who opened the scoring after 76 seconds – it came after poor play from Inaki Pena and Oriol Romeu to present the teenager with a golden opportunity.

However, Barcelona are now level, and it comes from Ferran Torres, who finished off a quick counter-attack to make it 1-1 in Antwerp.

After that disastrous start, Barcelona needed to ensure that they hit back inside the first half, and they have done exactly that. Lamine Yamal’s pass was excellent, and Torres made no mistake to level the scores.

Barcelona will now look to hit the front in the remaining minutes, and they eye up ending their Champions League exploits in 2023 on a high.

