WATCH: Barcelona fall behind inside two minutes as Arsenal-linked midfielder scores for Royal Antwerp

Barcelona are all-but secured in top spot of Group H, but they will hope to end their Champions League group stage campaign with three points. However, their chances of doing so are not great right now, as Royal Antwerp have raced into an early lead.

Xavi Hernandez opted to make several changes to his side from the defeat to Girona on Sunday. However, they appear to have had a negative effect as the hosts have scored inside two minutes – the goal coming from Arthur Vermeeren, who has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal in recent months.

🚨GOAL | Antwerp 1-0 Barcelona | Arthur Vermeeren Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/1dPZds63HS — VAR Tático (@vartatico) December 13, 2023

It’s a dreadful start for Barcelona. A combination of Inaki Pena and Oriol Romeu has gifted the lead to Antwerp, who are aiming to end their first Champions League campaign on a high.

The good news for Barcelona and Xavi is that there is plenty of time to turn things around, although after the defeat to Girona, there’s unlikely to be much confidence in the camp.