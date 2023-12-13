VAR to remain in La Liga for next four years as Spanish Football Federation hand out contracts

Since its introduction into top-level football back in 2018, VAR has caused plenty of controversy. However, it looks to be here to stay in Spanish Football at least, as the Spanish Football Federation have announced that it has handed out a new four-year contract to the supplier of the technology.

Mediapro will provide the VAR service to La Liga and Segunda from season 2024-25 to 2027-28. The company has been involved with Spanish football over the last few years, and this partnership will continue going forward.

Earlier this year, the Federation also announced its intention to use a semi-automatic offside system in La Liga. They have been able to secure rights for this, and they have agreed a four-year contract with Hawk-eye, who will run the service until 2028.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | La RFEF adjudica provisionalmente los servicios del VAR y el SAOT (fuera de juego semiautomático) para las próximas cuatro temporadas. ℹ️ Más información: https://t.co/0cZtUoOfAr pic.twitter.com/KcFo4ZT6iZ — RFEF (@rfef) December 13, 2023

Hawk-eye was previously the VAR supplier in La Liga during the 2019-20 season, and they will now return to Spanish football from the start of next season.

Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images