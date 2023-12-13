Spanish media reveal alternative to Erik ten Hag for Manchester United is ex-Real Madrid boss

‘Almost sentenced’ – that is the description of Erik ten Hag’s job security currently at Manchester United. The Dutch manager has struggled at Old Trafford, and after finishing bottom of their Champions League group, it looks as if he is on shaky ground.

In Spain, Relevo say that former Real Madrid, Spain and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is best-placed to take over from ten Hag. Most recently at Wolves, Lopetegui left at the start of the season due to unfulfilled promises, and has distanced himself from Napoli and Saudi Arabia, as he is keen to manage in the Premier League again. Indeed, the offer from the Middle East was thought to be worth €18m per annum.

United are keen for someone who knows the competition to take over, with experience in Europe and has the language. An experienced coach, Lopetegui has also worked with Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon before.

It would be Lopetegui’s third shot at a top level job. The Basque manager made his name at Sevilla, but before that was in the Spain job, where he never got to manage at a major tournament due to a falling out with Luis Rubiales. He had agreed to go to Real Madrid after the 2018 World Cup, and was sacked. Lopetegui lasted a number of months at the Santiago Bernabeu and started off well, but a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona did for him.