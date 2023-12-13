Revealed: The possible Champions League last 16 opponents for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad

The 2023-24 Champions League group stages came to a close on Wednesday evening. Sevilla crashed out of Europe altogether after finishing bottom of their group, but Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad all finished top of theirs, meaning that they will be seeded for the last 16 draw.

All four teams will find out their potential opponents on Monday at 12pm CET, when the draw takes place. Until then, these are all of the teams that each side could draw.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid topped Group C, and their possible opponents are Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Lazio, FC Porto, RB Leipzig, Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez’s side topped Group H, although it was a disappointing group stage campaign. Barcelona could face Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Lazio, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.

Atletico Madrid

As a result of finishing top of Group E, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side will face one of Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.

Real Sociedad

Imanol Alguacil’s brilliant Real Sociedad side secured top spot in Group D after holding Inter Milan to a draw on Tuesday, and their reward will be taking on one of Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio, FC Porto, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.