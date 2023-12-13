Real Madrid star after Union Berlin performance – ‘It’s a relief, Carlo Ancelotti is the main reason I stayed’

Real Madrid had to pull through late against Union Berlin on Tuesday night in their final Champions League group game, winning out 3-2 with a late goal from Dani Ceballos. It was a useful night though, with the likes of Joselu Mato, Ceballos and Fran Garcia proving their value after tough spells.

Ceballos in particular enjoyed his winner, but also just his second start of the year. The 27-year-old signed a new four-year deal last summer, but has been limited in his opportunities this year, as much due to injury as competition.

“It’s a relief,” Ceballos admitted to Cadena Cope.

“On a personal level, it’s confidence, these have not been the best months of my life.”

He was asked about Carlo Ancelotti, who Ceballos said was key in his decision to sign a new deal.

“[You wouldn’t have stayed if it wasn’t for him?] Yes, the boss was key. He insisted a lot that I stay, and now it’s time show what I can bring to the team.”

In terms of returning to the Spain team, Ceballos was not willing to consider it yet.

“The first thing is to put some performances together, and the closest thing right now is to finish the year well. Then after that, we will see.”

Meanwhile Carlo Ancelotti told Diario AS that he was also content for his midfielder, with whom he clearly shares a strong bond.

“The positive part is about all that. Ceballos played an important game, showing his quality.”

“His goal is deserved, because it was difficult for him to recover, to come back. He hasn’t had a good time. In addition to the goal, which is obviously important, his game was very good.

Ceballos has struggled to ever earn more than a bit-part role with Real Madrid, on account of Los Blancos being blessed with a number of brilliant midfielders. However the fact that Luis de la Fuente was still calling him up earlier this year is evidence of his quality, and should he be able to impress as a rotational option, it seems as if he is in with a shot of making it to the Euros with Spain next summer.