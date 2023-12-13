Real Madrid seal €42m Champions League bounty from European performance

Real Madrid have completed the Champions League group stage with a 100% record, winning all six of their clashes against Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. It guarantees them top spot, but also a healthy financial bounty.

Their results mean that Real Madrid will gain €42m in prize money from the Champions League, and are already near halfway to the maximum €85m bonus from success in the comeptition. Relevo break down that Carlo Ancelotti’s side earn €2.8m per win, amounting to €16.8m in total, €15.6m simply for qualifying, and €9.6m for making to the knockout stages.

That leaves them ahead of their closest competitor financially – Bayern Munich have earned €40.1m, while Manchester City can equal them with a victory over Red Star Belgrade. Barcelona have €36.1m comparatively, but can make it to €38.9m with a win over Royal Antwerp.

Los Blancos have equalled Bayern as the only team to ever finish the group stages with a 100% record on three occasions. It will remain the record, with the Champions League switching to a league system in which 36 teams will be ranked based off 10 games played.