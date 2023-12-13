Real Madrid concerned as defender’s poor form continues against Union Berlin

It has not been an easy season for Real Madrid, largely because of their continuing injury crisis. Despite this, they have been very impressive on the pitch, and that continued on Tuesday as they edged out Union Berlin in their final Champions League group stage match.

However, there were multiple concerning moments during the match in Berlin. Real Madrid’s penalty woes continued, as Luka Modric missed from 12 yards out – Los Blancos have failed to score any of their three penalty kicks this season.

Secondly, and perhaps more worryingly, David Alaba’s struggles continued. The Austrian defender made a significant error which led to Union Berlin’s opening goal, and it’s not the first time that he has been at fault for goals this season. Diario AS notes that similar situations took place against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Betis – Los Blancos dropped points in two of those three matches.

The report also states that Real Madrid officials are growing increasingly concerned by Alaba’s performances. However, he’s unlikely to be dropped, with only he, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez has centre-back options due to Eder Militao’s long-term injury.

The fortunate thing for Alaba is that he has time to turn his performances for Real Madrid around. Militao will not return from injury until March, but if he continues struggling until then, it would not be a surprise of Carlo Ancelotti opted to drop him.