Rayo Vallecano star reveals struggles with mental health – ‘I thought I was going to die’

Rayo Vallecano fan favourite Isi Palazon has revealed that he has been seeing a therapist in recent months as he battles with mental health problems. The idol of Vallecas, he has revealed that anxiety and panic attacks crept up on him.

“Last year I was under a lot of pressure, because maybe it was the boom in my career, but I had a strange summer. At Pozo’s farewell in Ibiza, I didn’t feel like myself or happy. I was tired, my head hurt… I thought I was going to have a heart attack and die. Things that had never happened to me. Then the wedding happened and I told my colleagues there. The best thing I did was tell my family, my colleagues and contact a professional. It’s the best decision I made.”

Palazon opened up on Vaya Vaina, as reported by Marca, during an interview where teammate Oscar Valentin was present. It’s a battle that is still affecting him this season too. During a 1-1 draw against Villarreal, it forced Isi off the field of play.

“On the day of the Villarreal game I had to ask for a change because I felt terrible, I couldn’t breathe on the field and I asked the coach for a change. I was in the dressing room, they asked me what was wrong and I didn’t answer anyone. I left, saw my family and my girlfriend and told everyone. My mother and my partner didn’t notice it, but now I’m better. The dressing room in this sense has been fundamental.”

The 28-year-old also explained that abuse on social media, a constant for most footballers, can have an impact too, even if many try to ignore it.

“There are people who perhaps don’t know that many things affect players. That’s why I don’t like to compare seasons. Last season I scored a lot of goals and this one not so much and maybe through social networks… But do you know the problems that any footballer can be going through so that you can put what you want on social networks? These are moments that as football players are very difficult.”

These struggles were also an issue that only recently began causing Isi problems, as he felt the impact of the spotlight.

“I thought it dominated my mind, but no. There is a moment when you are under so much pressure, the family, who you want to be happy, your girlfriend, the job, that your body hits you hard. I didn’t feel fulfilled, I didn’t sleep…”

Both Valentin and Isi also confirmed that they would have no issues if one of their teammates came out as homosexual, noting that statistically there likely is someone in the dressing room. Former Getafe midfielder Jakub Jankto became the first top-flight footballer in Europe to do so. While it is still early stages, both mental health battles and homosexuality are at least part of the conversation within male professional football now.