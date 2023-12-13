NFL provisionally agree to host game in Madrid in 2025

Madrid will become the next European city to host an NFL game, according to the latest reports coming out of the Spanish capital.

Rumours about NFL interest in expanding their international series have been consistent for much of 2023, and two years down the line, Relevo say the first game on Spanish soil will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu. A deal is thought to be all but done, with just the final details to be settled before it is confirmed.

It will take place in the 2025 season, with the regular season running from September through December. Officials visited facilities in Madrid this year, and were impressed with both the Bernabeu and the Metropolitano, but were keen for the former to host the first game. The expansion project will head to Brazil next year in 2024, before reaching Madrid.

The report details that as the two most followed franchises in Spain, the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins are two of the most likely teams to be heading to Madrid. Dallas Cowboys tight end Jalen Ferguson also has Asturian roots, and could be another avenue of promotion, with increased coverage in Spain over recent years. Antoine Griezmann, a major fan of the league, has also joined the ‘NFL Mundo’ channel for analysis on a weekly talk show.