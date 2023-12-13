Isco provides promising update on Real Betis contract talks – “My desire is to continue here”

Since arriving at Real Betis before the start of the season, Isco Alarcon has been outstanding. The former Real Madrid and Sevilla playmaker is arguably playing better than he ever has, and his performances have delighted the Verdiblanco faithful.

The Betis hierarchy are also very pleased with the 31-year-old, and they want to retain his services for as long as possible. Talks over a new contract are already ongoing, and Isco spoke on the matter when he addressed the media ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rangers, as per Marca.

“It’s going in the right direction. My desire is to continue here, I’m happy and I think we have to leave that aside a bit at the moment. We have a very important game tomorrow and I want to be focused only on that.”

The sooner Isco signs his new contract, the better for Real Betis. However, matters on the pitch will take precedence for now, starting with the match at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday evening.