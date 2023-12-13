Former Real Madrid player wades into football manager debate – “A woman is less credible than a man”

For the last few years, the debate of whether women have the ability to manage in the men’s game. In England, Emma Hayes was linked with various lower league sides, while Sarina Wiegman – who is in charge of the English women’s team – has also been touted for a job in the men’s game.

Many people have backed the prospect of a woman taking charge of a men’s football team, but one person that isn’t keen on his possibility is Wesley Sneijder. The Dutch icon, who played for Inter Milan and Real Madrid among others during his playing career, believes that a woman would not have as much trust from the players as a man would, as per Relevo.

“Men’s football is a world of roosters. I can’t imagine Sarina Wiegman walking into a dressing room of a team with players like Rafael Van der Vaart. It’s a credibility issue. A woman is less credible than a man.

“I think in many positions in society, the difference between men and women doesn’t matter, but becoming the head coach of an Eredivisie team? You underestimate the impact it had. Women and men are equal to me. I’m just indicating what effect that will have on the world of football. The world of football is not the same as society.”

This debate is one that is likely to roll on for some time, although we cannot be too far from a woman switching across to the men’s game – and it would be a pleasing moment when that day comes.