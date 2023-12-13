Ex-Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral reveals how much money he has on talk show

Former Levante, Real Madrid, Roma and Wolfsburg forward Borja Mayoral has revealed the answers to two of taboo questions on popular talk show ‘La Resistencia’. The show typically asks guests how much money they have in their bank account, and how many times they have had sex in the last month, but often it doesn’t ask a response.

Famously Gerard Pique did not reveal a number, but did tell host David Broncano that it was larger than Espanyol’s budget for the season. Current Getafe striker Mayoral has been in good form this season, firing Los Azulones up the table and into the top half, having only survived relegation on the final day of last season. Enjoying himself, he did answer Broncano’s questions.

“I’ve played at Roma, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, the truth is, things haven’t gone badly for me. I’d estimate, the goals I’ve scored this season.”

“9 goals?”

“The goals I’ve scored this season… But I didn’t say, I have two goals in the Copa too, they also count.”

He answered both questions, in fact.

“I’ve scored for or five goals in the last month. It has an influence too. You’re happy during the week…”

Mayoral is one goal off equalling his best ever league total in the top flight, which was 10 at Roma in 2022. He is six goals off his best ever season total in the professional game, 18. If he can maintain his current form, then Getafe could be in with an outside shout of a European spot.