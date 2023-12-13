Barcelona will not allow under-fire player to leave in January despite links with former club

During the summer, Oriol Romeu was signed by Barcelona to be the replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left the club at the end of last season to join former teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Milan.

Despite a promising start, it has been a very difficult few months for Romeu, who has struggled to force himself into contention under Xavi Hernandez. As a result, it has also led to reports that he could leave as early as January, with Girona – whom Romeu joined from – very interested in re-signing him.

However, Relevo have reported that Barcelona will not allow Romeu to leave during the winter. Furthermore, Girona are unable to sign him now anyway, with an operation described as being “unfeasible”.

Barcelona many not sell Romeu now, but it cannot be ruled out that he departs next summer. There has been talk of a new pivot being signed in the off-season, and for this to happen, it would likely mean that the veteran midfielder is moved on after just 12 months at the club.